Sylvester Stallone is cleaning up the streets as superhero Samaritan

Chris Tilly . Last updated: Jul 27, 2022

Sylvester Stallone has played several characters that are like superheroes, from Rocky to Rambo. But next month he’s playing an actual superhero in new movie Samaritan.

Written by Bragi F. Schut – whose previous credits include Season of the Witch and Escape Room – Samaritan revolves around a former superhero who is forced out of retirement.

Stallone plays the super-powered dude in question, while the cast also features Pilou Asbæk (Game of Thrones), Martin Starr (Silicon Valley), and Dascha Polanco (Orange is the New Black).

Julius Avery – whose previous credits include Sone of a Gun and the awesome Overlord – directs.

What happens in Sylvester Stallone’s Samaritan?

The film’s official synopsis is as follows…

13-year-old Sam Cleary (Javon “Wanna” Walton) suspects that his mysterious and reclusive neighbor Mr. Smith (Sylvester Stallone) is actually a legend hiding in plain sight.

25 years ago, Granite City’s super-powered vigilante, Samaritan, was reported dead after a fiery warehouse battle with his rival, Nemesis.

Most believe Samaritan perished in the fire, but some in the city, like Sam, have hope that he is still alive.

With crime on the rise and the city on the brink of chaos, Sam makes it his mission to coax his neighbor out of hiding to save the city from ruin.

When and where can you watch Samaritan?

Samaritan is bypassing theaters and going direct to streaming. The film launches globally on Prime Video on August 26.