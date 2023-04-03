Succession Season 4: Who is Sandi Furness?

In Succession Season 4 Episode 2, Shiv reconnects with a past character: Sandi Furness – but who is she, and why is she important in the final season?

In our review, we wrote: “The second episode of Succession’s final season feels like a response to the thrilling punchiness of its premiere; there are laughs aplenty, but this is altogether sadder and angrier.”

It’s the eve of Gojo’s acquisition of Waystar, as well as Connor and Willa’s wedding – not that anybody seems to care about the latter. While Logan looks ahead to presiding over the ATN newsroom, Kendall and Roman eagerly await their billions so they can push ahead with Pierce.

Article continues after ad

However, fueled by rage at her dad, Shiv puts the wheels in motion to stop the Gojo deal and plots a collaboration with Sandi Furness – but who is she?

Who is Sandi Furness in Succession?

Sandi Furness is the daughter of Sandy Furness, Logan’s longtime rival who’s in a partnership with Stewy Hosseini, a private-equity investor who sits on Waystar’s board. She’s played by Hope Davis.

She was first introduced in Season 3, amid anxiety over a shareholder meeting that could have cut Logan Roy and the family out of the company. She reaches a sneaky deal with Shiv: instead of vetoing any of the siblings taking over, they both got seats on the board in the settlement. It was a deal, but it enraged Logan.

Article continues after ad

HBO

Davis reprises her role in Season 4, returning in Episode 2 ahead of Waystar selling to Gojo. She thinks they can “squeeze more money from the Swede”, but alongside Stewy and her dad, she needs Shiv, Roman, and Kendall to vote with them.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In an earlier interview with Awards Daily, Davis said: “My take on Sandi is that she has been waiting in the wings for a long time. She has been standing at her father’s side, and she has been waiting to shine. She has no kids, this business is her life, and she’s never had a chance to be front and center.

Article continues after ad

“Her father is falling apart, and she is going to seize the day. She’s ready. Sandi is a force that they will have to contend with since she is a strong person. Sitting next to her father, she’s not making excuses for him. It’s so funny and tragic at the same time.

“I was worried that I couldn’t find my way in, but everyone really extended a hand for me to jump on. I’m doing more things in Season 4 that I am really looking forward for everyone to see.”

Article continues after ad

Succession Season 4 Episodes 1-2 are streaming on HBO and Sky now. Episode 3 will be available to watch on April 9 in the US and April 10 in the UK. Check out the rest of our coverage here and the trailer for the weeks ahead here.