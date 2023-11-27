Strong Girl Nam-soon teased Season 3 male lead character

With Strong Girl Nam-soon being the second installment in the Strong Girl K-drama franchise, the finale teased fans with the introduction of Season 3’s possible new male lead character.

Fans were excited when they learned the Strong Girl franchise would be getting a new installment. Strong Girl Bong-soon starred Park Bo-young as the female lead who inherited super-strength through a gene passed down to the women in her family.

Fans initially thought the new season would focus on the character and her husband as they had twin daughters. Instead, Strong Girl Nam-soon focused on actor Lee Yoo-mi as Nam-soon, a distant cousin of Bong-soon who was lost as a child in Mongolia.

JTBC reported they had tentative plans for Season 3 of the Strong Girl K-drama franchise. The finale scene of Stong Girl Nam-soon teased the new lead would instead be a male character for Season 3.

Strong Girl Season 3 will focus on the only male with super-strength

Fans may remember Strong Girl Nam-soon explained that the women in the family have a certain DNA strand that gives them their superpowers and connects them all. It’s made very clear that all women must carry on the bloodline and give birth to daughters.

During the epilogue scene of Strong Girl Nam-soon’s finale, Geum-ju went to visit a woman named Yu-hui. She’s there to talk about Yu-hui’s son – Chung-dong. At her pig trotter restaurant, Geum-ju wants to speak to him and send him on a mission. Yu-hui begs her to take him and make with a worthy man.

Soon Geum-ju asks Yu-hui to call for him and she does. But the scene soon shifts to reveal a young hooded man at an internet gaming cafe. Nam-soon’s uncle narrates that an anomaly in his Y chromosome gave him the same super strength as the woman in their family.

While playing a game, he hears his mother call his name. He loses the game and smashes his fist through the computer screen. The cafe goes black as another person is in shock that Chung-dong really is a “mutant.”

At the prospect of Strong Girl Season 3 having a male lead, fans have mixed reactions. On X (Twitter), one fan said, “The hint for the 3rd season with a man as the lead character. can’t wait to meet— jang chung-dong. guess the title would be ‘strong boy chung-dong’ this time.”

Another agrees that Chung-dong will likely help Geum-ju hunt down Pavel.

“So this means we are getting a 3rd spin-off called “Strong man Jang ChungDong”. An anomaly in his Y chromosome made him a man with exceptional strength and Guemju is going to hire him to help her get to Nozh and Pavel,” they said.

One fan commented, “so we’re getting strong ‘man’ remake next ? im so not looking forward to it pls keep that sh*t to yourself thankyou very much.”

Another said, “I don’t think I’m watching 3rd season if they do it, the special thing about the series it’s that the women are the ones that are strong, just changing it again and making man the protagonist miss the hole point.”

