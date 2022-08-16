New Saw film confirmed with beloved director set to return

Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures have just announced they are beginning production for a brand new Saw film, set to release in 2023. Kevin Greutert, who has directed two previous entries in the franchise, is reprising his role at the head.

Just after the anniversary of Spiral’s 2021 release, the Saw franchise is getting its tenth instalment in 2023, Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures has confirmed.

The new Saw film, which remains untitled at the time of publishing, is on the way and will be released in theatres on October 27, 2023.

As first reported by Bloody Disgusting, the upcoming Saw movie will be directed by Kevin Greutert. Greutert is no stranger to the Saw franchise. He directed the 2009 film Saw VI as well as the 2010 Saw: The Final Chapter. On top of his directorial roles, Gruetert was also the editor for the first five Saw films as well as the 2017 Jigsaw entry.

Plot details are being kept under wraps for the time being. However two of the producers of the franchise, Mark Burg and Oren Koules, have started teasing things out.

“We have been listening to what the fans have been asking for and are hard at work planning a movie that Saw aficionados and horror fans alike will love,” they said. “And part of that is giving the reins to Kevin Greutert, director of Saw VI, which is still one of the fans’ favorites in the entire series.”

Lionsgate The Saw films are known for their gore-filled death scenes.

The first Saw film was released in 2004. Since then the franchise has gone on to become one of the most successful horror film series of all time. Saw is known for its gore and over-the-top violence as well. As well as this, the franchise’s iconic Jigsaw mask is one of the most universally recognized horror movie costumes of recent years.

We’ll keep you updated with the latest on the upcoming Saw film once information drops ahead of its 2023 release.