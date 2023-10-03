Netflix set to raise its prices again after recent hike

Netflix fans will have to open their wallets to hash out more money as the streaming platform plans to raise its prices once again.

Netflix has come a long way from its origin of DVD mailing to becoming one of the most globally known streaming platforms. From original series, international blockbusters, and K-dramas, to Hollywood A-list stars, Netflix has become a powerhouse in the entertainment business. But some things are too good to be true, as fans once remembered its low membership rate.

Over the past few years, Netflix has seen a rise in its rate and efforts to stop password sharing. With the recent SAG-AFTRA strikes, Netflix has been under the spotlight as one of the companies that refused to meet demands from the get-go.

Now Netflix has announced another course of action since the recent development in the strikes, and some fans won’t be happy.

Will Netflix users pay more for a few luxuries?

Since the recent SAG-AFTRA strikes, Netflix is planning to raise the streaming prices for plans with no ads in the coming months.

According to Variety, anonymous sources revealed Netflix will first raise prices in the U.S. and Canada before continuing globally. But Netflix has not yet commented or given information about the new increased price.

As reported by Flixed, Netflix in 2011 allowed members to purchase a DVD plan to access streaming for $8 a month. In 2013, members could upgrade to the $12 family plan that allowed streaming of four different devices. By 2019, Netflix had a $10 subscription fee for new members. Anyone still paying for the $8 plan either had to forfeit to SD or pay $2 more for the new plan.

In 2019, Flixed explained, “In May, Netflix Basic subscribers found out that they’d have to begin paying one dollar more for the service, from $7.99 to $8.99. The Standard and Premium subscription plans received $2 price increases, to $12.99 and $15.99 respectively. Unlike previous price increases, Netflix raised prices for all subscribers at once.”

By 2022, the “basic went up a dollar to $9.99, Standard went up $1.50 to $15.49, and premium went up $2 to $19.99.” Later on, Netflix introduced its lowest plan of $6.99 but with ads. It’s unclear where the Netflix pricing is headed next.

