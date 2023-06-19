Netflix reveals first look at characters in live-action Avatar The Last Airbender series

Cast photos of Netflix’s Avatar The Last Airbender live-action adaptation have been released, giving fans a first look at the titular characters.

The award-winning and critically acclaimed Avatar The Last Airbender is officially back, with Netflix set to release a live-action adaptation of the popular show in 2024.

The animated show was previously brought to the big screen in 2010 by M. Night Shyamalan. However, the film was obliterated by fans, leaving behind a legacy as one of the “worst live-action renditions” and becoming the lowest-rated Nickelodeon film to date.

This has left fans nervous to see whether Netflix can pull off a live-action version that honors the loveable characters, immersive worldbuilding, and complex storyline.

Now, the streaming platform has released a first look at the show, with cast photos and a teaser trailer offering fans insight into what to expect.

While the teaser remains ambiguous, showing only the symbols for water, earth, fire, and air, the reveal of all four main characters of the first season is one that has been highly anticipated.

Transformed into their animated counterparts, Gordon Cormier stars as Aaan, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, and Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko.

The Gaang has been brought to life in a first look at the Netflix adaptation

Reactions to the reveal have been mixed, with some fans still weary of the show following Shyamalan’s previous attempts.

“So excited for this, I actually have high hopes,” one person tweeted.

However, others were less than impressed, with one fan tweeting, “Looks fan-made though.”

Fans previously raised concerns about the Netflix adaptation after the original show’s creators announced they would be leaving the production over “creative differences”.

With the Gaang once again set to take us on a journey to defeat the fire nation and restore peace, Netflix will have many high expectations to meet as new material is released.

While we await its official airing next year, we’ll be sure to keep you updated on all the latest Avatar news here.