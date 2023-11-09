Masters of the Air looks spectacular and emotional in first trailer

Masters of the Air, the Band of Brothers follow-up series from Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg, has just dropped its first emotional, epic, and star-studded trailer.

Some say the aughts’ golden age of television began with The Sopranos. Others point to The West Wing, Sex and the City, Six Feet Under, 24, or The Wire.

There’s a solid argument to be made for Band of Brothers, Hanks and Spielberg’s acclaimed HBO series chronicling the heroic exploits of “Easy” Company in Europe in the Second World War. Nine years later, we got The Pacific, taking the wartime lens to the Pacific theater of operations through the experiences of three Marines.

After 13 years, we’re finally getting another series, this time on Apple TV – Masters of the Air, exploring the efforts of the “bomber boys” who took to the skies.

Masters of the Air trailer looks absolutely incredible

You can check out the first trailer for Masters of the Air below:

The series, based on Donald L. Miller’s book of the same name, follows the 100th Bombardment Group of the US Army Air Forces – also known as the “Bloody Hundredth” – “as they conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany and grapple with the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air,” as per Apple.

“Portraying the psychological and emotional price paid by these young men as they helped destroy the horror of Hitler’s Third Reich is at the heart of Masters of the Air. Some were shot down and captured; some were wounded or killed. And some were lucky enough to make it home. Regardless of individual fate, a toll was exacted on them all.”

Much like its predecessors, the show comes with a mega A-list cast, including Austin Butler, Barry Keoghan, Callum Turner, and Ncuti Gatwa.

Gary Goetzman, an executive producer on the series, described the series as “a salute to the brave men of the 8th Air Force, who, through their courage and brotherhood, helped defeat Nazi Germany in World War II.

“Tom and Steven have always wanted to visualize cinematically what our author Don Miller has called, this ‘singular event in the history of warfare.’ We’re thrilled that Apple TV+ has given us the opportunity to combine the efforts of so many talented people, on-screen and behind the camera, to tell this important story.”

Masters of the Air premieres on Apple TV+ on January 26, 2024. Find out more here, and check out our other Band of Brothers coverage here.