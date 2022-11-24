Marvel fans say Black Panther 2 has major “Blip” plot hole

Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at lucyjo.finnighan@dexerto.com

While Wakanda Forever was a majorly great time for fans, even they couldn’t help but spot a major plot hole.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the long-awaited sequel to 2018’s Black Panther, is finally in cinemas now. We definitely enjoyed the film, and you can read our spoiler-free review here.

The official plot of the film is as thus: “The people of Wakanda fight to protect their home from intervening world powers as they mourn the death of King T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman).”

The sequel takes place in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, meaning that it takes after the Blip event with Thanos. This event actually has much more impact on the plot than you would think, as it actually leads to a major plot whole within the film. Let us explain, but first, SPOILER WARNING FOR WAKANDA FOREVER…

What happened to Wakanda during the Blip?

For those minute few of you who don’t know what the Blip is, the Blip was the universe-wide eradication event that wiped out half of all life, caused by Thanos (Josh Brolins) use of the Infinity Gauntlet.

This Blip, which lasted five years until the Avengers reversed it, has since been addressed in many of the MCU’s subsequent films, but it was not a major plot point in Wakanda Forever.

While this might not necessarily be a big deal, some fans have raised questions about the lack of effect the Blip has seemed to have had on Wakanda. For example, the film has a central crisis of replacing T’Challa as the Black Panther, but considering that he was disappeared by the Blip, wouldn’t this have been an issue that came up before?

There’s also the question of the underwater nation of Talokan, run by the film’s villain Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía). How were they effected by the Blip?

Fans discuss Wakanda Forever plot holes on social media

Fans discussed these issues on social media: “I need more then a quick mention of Thanos in Black Panther 2,” one Twitter user wrote. “Who ran Wakanda during the blip? Did they have a funeral for T’Challa? We went through a film about mourning with T’Challa but nothing on how he literally died twice before.”

“Gaping plot hole in #WakandaForever,” another wrote. “What was Wakanda doing in his absence before that? Probably his mother was ruling. Who was the Black Panther during that time? Did they have one? Seems like they’d want or need one.”

“The Blip…. Was Namor and his people not affected?” was another query, “It would seem to be a better motive to come to the surface than the one they used.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently available to watch in cinemas.