Marshawn Lynch took a guest role in Bottoms to honor his sister

Ex-NFL player Mashawn Lynch decided to guest star in the queer comedy film Bottoms as a way to honor his sister Marreesha Sapp-Lynch. According to her, she wanted Marshawn to “get more knowledge about the lesbian community”.

Bottoms, the new queer women-led comedy, is already taking the world by storm as it’s introduced audiences to the world of being a queer girl in high school.

Starring Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri, the film follow PJ and Joise as they start an all girls “fight club” at their school to counterbalance the overwhelming amount of jocks who run the school.

Though you would think to see an ex-NFL amongst the movie’s supporting cast, Marshawn Lynch took the role proudly as it was recently revealed he wanted to be in the film to honor his queer sister.

Lynch had a unique ‘connection’ with his Bottoms role

Lynch plays Mr. G, a clueless teacher overseeing the girls’ fight club after-school club put on Sennott and Edbiri’s character.

When speaking with People, the film’s director and co-writer Emma Seligman thought getting Lynch in the cast was a long shot. “It was such a random movie for him to be in that I was so shocked that he even was considering it,” Seligaman said.

However, the biggest advocate of him taking the role was Lynch’s sister, Marreesha Sapp-Lynch, who has been openly queer since she was a teenager.

Sapp-Lynch was a huge advocate for her big brother to take the role stating: “From the beginning when he read the script, he said that I came to mind. I was like, ‘Most definitely you should do it.’ I just told him, ‘It’ll get you to understand, get more knowledge about the lesbian community.’”

Lynch, who helped plan his sister’s wedding and walked her down the aisle, seemed to find deeper meaning in the role because of that relationship as Seligman recalled: “In his words, he said he wasn’t amazing about it when Marreesha came out in high school and that he felt like this was the universe giving him a chance to right his wrongs. He made it seem like that was really what was interesting him the most about it.”

Sapp-Lynch and her wife even visited the Bottoms set and Seligman said Lynch kept saying “that’s my sister.’ In a way where it was like a proud parent [of queer kids] — a proud brother.”

