The first trailer for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has just been released, and introduces an earth where apes are in the ascendancy.

The rebooted Planet of the Apes franchise kicked off with Rise of the Planet of the Apes in 2011, followed – somewhat confusingly – by Dawn of the Planet of the Apes in 2014, and concluding with War for the Planet of the Apes in 2017.

That trilogy revolved around Caesar, and when his journey ended, it also felt like the end of that particular story. But turns out it wasn’t over, with Disney acquiring 20th Century Fox in 2019, and announcing a new sequel in the shape of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

The fourth of the rebooted Apes films will hit screens on May 24, 2024, and the trailer can be viewed below.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes trailer introduces earth where apes are on top

Here’s the first trailer for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes:

The trailer kicks off with voiceover – which we’re guessing is Caesar’s son Cornelius – saying “When I sleep I see strange things… not memories. New things. I see everything”

He’s told: “That is not everything,” and what follows is quick cuts of action, with apes on horseback hunting humans, and later heading towards a huge dilapidated ship that has run aground on a beach.

The trailer ends with an angry looking apparent tyrant shouting “What a wonderful day” to his fellow apes.

What is the new Apes movie about?

Here’s how 20th Century Studios describe Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes: “Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global, epic, franchise set several generations in the future following Caesar’s reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.”

Owen Teague plays Cornelius, while the cast also features William H. Macy, Diechen Lachman, Freya Allen, Peter Macon, Kevin Durand, Eka Darville, Neil Sandilands, Travis Jeffery, and Sara Wiseman.

Ball directs from a script by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Patrick Aison.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is due to hit screens on May 24, 2024, while for more TV and Movies coverage, head here.