Is there a post-credit scene in Knock at the Cabin?

M. Night Shyamalan is known for filling his films with twists and surprises, but does his new film Knock at the Cabin end with a post-credit sting? And what’s going on with the credits themselves?

Knock at the Cabin is the new movie from M. Night Shyamalan; a tense psychological drama that stars Dave Bautista and Jonathan Groff.

The film’s official synopsis is as follows: “While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost.”

We’ve reviewed Knock at the Cabin here, discussed the choice at the heart of the movie here, and examined its climax here. But does the story continue during, or after, the end credits? We’re going to delve into details, so BEWARE OF SPOILERS AHEAD…

Does Knock at the Cabin have a post-credit scene?

No, Knock at the Cabin does not have a post-credit scene. There is a noise however – the sound of knocking. Which is a reference to the title, as well as a call-back to when the strangers arrive at the cabin, and life forever changes for those inside.

The end credits themselves are interesting however, painting pictures of what’s described and glimpsed in the background during the movie.

Those aforementioned strangers tell of the coming apocalypse, and explain how the world will end. We then see footage of a series of natural disasters on the news, suggesting that what they claim is coming true.

Over the end credits, imagery reflecting the plagues attacking the planet can then be seen in animated form. First, colors change from yellow to blue and then back again, depicting the waves of a tsunami. Then particles appearing onscreen like those seen under a microscope – evidence of the flu-like plague that spreads through the world.

A plane crashing through the credits represents the planes audiences have just seen falling from the sky. While fire from lightening strikes follow, which precipitated potentially world-ending storms. Then finally that foreboding knock.

So while there isn’t a proper post-credit scene (or mercifully anything that suggests a sequel to a movie that doesn’t need one), there are elements that nicely complement what has come before.

Knock at the Cabin is in cinemas now, while you can read more of our horror coverage here.