Iconic Star Wars Blue Milk is now a real product and fans don’t know how to feel

Ever wanted to try the enigmatic Blue Milk from Star Wars? Now you can thanks to a new line of merch to be released in the very near future.

For as long as Star Wars has been a thing, the ever-mysterious Blue Milk has been a major talking point. What exactly is it, what would it taste like, and can we get it in the real world? After decades of debate and a soft launch of sorts at Galaxy’s Edge in Los Angeles, the folks at Lucasfilm have decided it’s time for the world to try Blue Milk.

Announced by Lucasfilm in a press release, Star Wars is coming out with a slew of new merch, and included in it is Blue Milk by TruMoo, which will be available in grocery stores around the United States.

Where as the real Star Wars Blue Milk is actually milk from a Bantha, TruMoo’s version obviously isn’t the galaxy’s most authentic.

TruMoo’s Blue Milk contains “1% low-fat milk and features natural vanilla flavor and blue color for a truly galactic delicious experience your family will enjoy.”

Surprisingly, that’s actually relatively close to the actual Blue Milk the cast in A New Hope would’ve drunk. Which was revealed to be long-life milk used by campers with blue food coloring, which even made Mark Hamil gag trying to drink it.

Although, as mentioned prior, this isn’t the first time Lucasfilm has let fans try out Blue Milk for themselves. At Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, you can currently grab some Blue Milk for yourself. Although, it’s not actually milk but more of a smoothie.

Despite the absurd nature of Blue Milk, some fans were looking forward to trying it out. Although, there’s a fair share of “yuck” and “but why?” going around in reaction to the merch drop.