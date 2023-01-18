How to watch Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre – is it streaming on Netflix?

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre is set to be a great spooky show, but where can you watch and stream the anime, and is it on Netflix?

Junji Ito’s horror comics have been considered to be a tad hit or miss when it comes to adaptation, but there’s no denying how great his work can be.

So when it was announced that a new animated series that anthologised his manga work, titled Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre, was being made, naturally many fans were excited.

But some of you may not know where to watch it, or how to access it. Past entries in the franchise were available to stream on Netflix, but can the same be said for Tales of the Macabre? Well, we’re here to help, so let’s go over it all.

When and where can you watch Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre?

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre will be available to stream on Netflix on Thursday, January 19.

In terms of what time the anime will arrive on the streaming platform, here’s a handy guide depending on your time zone:

12am PDT

3am EDT

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

Netflix has confirmed that they are streaming the show with Twitter posts, one of which also features a trailer of the show.

What will happen in Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre?

If you’ve never seen Junji Ito’s work before, you should probably be warned that it gets a bit spooky, but if you want the quick rundown, the official Netflix synopsis reads: “From the mind of horror manga maestro Junji Ito comes a spine-tingling selection of some of his most bizarre, disturbing and terrifying tales.”

This means that it will be an anthology show, featuring multiple tales from Ito’s manga collection – including the story “Tomie” – and perhaps there will be some anime originals.

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre will be available to stream on Netflix by January 19, 2023.