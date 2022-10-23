How to watch House of the Dragon Episode 10: Release date & time (all timezones)

US Deputy Editor. Teamfight Tactics, Minecraft, League of Legends, and all things gaming, esports, television, and movies. Formerly of Fansided and ScreenRant. Tips welcome at [email protected]

If you are looking to jump into the newest television viewing event, here’s the release date and times – as per different timezones – and how to watch the next episode of the Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon.

House of the Dragon has easily shrugged off the unfortunate legacy of its predecessor, Game of Thrones, and is now dominating television discourse.

The show became the most-watched series premiere of 2022, and has drawn universal praise from critics and fans alike.

Though many fans and viewers may have been turned off by the ending of Thrones, positive reception to House of the Dragon may be alluring enough to give the show a try. If you’re looking to catch the newest episode, here’s when and how you can watch it.

House of the Dragon Episode 10 will be available via streaming service HBO Max and your local TV network on Sunday, October 23, in the US, and Monday, October 24, in the UK.

How to watch House of the Dragon Episode 10

The show will be available to stream for HBO Max customers globally, but House of the Dragon Episode 10 will also broadcast on a TV network in your area, such as Sky Atlantic.

House of the Dragon Episode 10 release times (all timezones)

Here is a complete list of all local release times and timezones for House of the Dragon Episode 10:

Timezone Time Date US Eastern Time Zone 9pm October 23 US Central Time Zone 8pm October 23 US Mountain Time Zone 7pm October 23 US Western Time Zone 6pm October 23 Alaska Daylight Time 5pm October 23 Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time 3pm October 23 Brasilia Standard Time 10pm October 23 India Standard Time 6:30am October 24 Eastern European Time 4am October 24 Central European Time 3am October 24 British Summer Time 2am October 24 Western European Time 2am October 24 New Zealand Standard Time 1pm October 24

Stay tuned for more coverage of House of the Dragon after each episode airs.