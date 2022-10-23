TV & MoviesTV & Movies

How to watch House of the Dragon Episode 10: Release date & time (all timezones)

Rhaenyra in House of the Dragon Episode 10HBO

If you are looking to jump into the newest television viewing event, here’s the release date and times – as per different timezones – and how to watch the next episode of the Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon.

House of the Dragon has easily shrugged off the unfortunate legacy of its predecessor, Game of Thrones, and is now dominating television discourse.

The show became the most-watched series premiere of 2022, and has drawn universal praise from critics and fans alike.

Though many fans and viewers may have been turned off by the ending of Thrones, positive reception to House of the Dragon may be alluring enough to give the show a try. If you’re looking to catch the newest episode, here’s when and how you can watch it.

House of the Dragon Episode 10 release date

House of the Dragon Episode 10 will be available via streaming service HBO Max and your local TV network on Sunday, October 23, in the US, and Monday, October 24, in the UK.

How to watch House of the Dragon Episode 10

The show will be available to stream for HBO Max customers globally, but House of the Dragon Episode 10 will also broadcast on a TV network in your area, such as Sky Atlantic.

House of the Dragon Episode 10 release times (all timezones)

Here is a complete list of all local release times and timezones for House of the Dragon Episode 10:

TimezoneTimeDate
US Eastern Time Zone9pmOctober 23
US Central Time Zone8pmOctober 23
US Mountain Time Zone7pmOctober 23
US Western Time Zone6pmOctober 23
Alaska Daylight Time5pmOctober 23
Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time3pmOctober 23
Brasilia Standard Time10pmOctober 23
India Standard Time6:30amOctober 24
Eastern European Time4amOctober 24
Central European Time3amOctober 24
British Summer Time2amOctober 24
Western European Time2amOctober 24
New Zealand Standard Time1pmOctober 24

Stay tuned for more coverage of House of the Dragon after each episode airs.

