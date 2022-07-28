Doctor Who star Bernard Cribbins dies aged 93

Cameron Frew . Last updated: Jul 28, 2022

Bernard Cribbins, who starred in Doctor Who and famously narrated The Wombles, has passed away aged 93.

During a career spanning seven decades, Cribbin was the companion to Peter Cushing’s Doctor in 1966’s Daleks’ Invasion Earth 2150 A.D., before returning in the revival series as Wilfred Mott, the grandfather of Catherine Tate’s Donna.

The latter appearance spawned one of the most widely used GIFs across social media, with Cribbins’ character tearfully, speechlessly saluting the Doctor at Donna’s wedding.

The veteran actor is known across multiple generations, whether it’s his role as Albert Perks in The Railway Children, playing Mr. Hutchinson in Fawlty Towers, or just his voice on The Wombles and Jackanory.

A statement from Gavin Barker Associates, as per ITV News, reads: “Beloved actor Bernard Cribbins OBE has passed away at the age of 93.

“His career spanned seven decades with such diverse work ranging from films like The Railway Children and the Carry On series, hit 60s song Right Said Fred, a notorious guest on Fawlty Towers, and narrating The 1970s children program The Wombles.

“He worked well into his 90s, recently appearing in Doctor Who and the CBeebies series Old Jack’s Boat. He lost his wife of 66 years, Gill, last year.

“Bernard’s contribution to British entertainment is without question. He was unique, typifying the best of his generation, and will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing and working with him.”

Russell T. Davies leads tributes to Bernard Cribbins

Russell T. Davies, who revived Doctor Who in 2005 and will return for Ncuti Gatwa’s tenure, led the tributes to Cribbins, writing on Instagram: “I love this man. I love him… he knew everyone! He’d talk about the Beatles and David Niven, and how he once sat on the stairs at a party impersonating bird calls with T H White.

“He loved being in Doctor Who. He said, ‘Children are calling me grandad in the street!’ His first day was on location with Kylie Minogue, but all eyes, even Kylie’s, were on Bernard. He’d turned up with a suitcase full of props, just in case, including a rubber chicken. And what an actor. Oh, really though, what a wonderful actor.

“He loved Gill with all his heart; he mentioned her in every conversation we ever had. A love story for the ages. I’m so lucky to have known him. Thanks for everything, my old soldier. A legend has left the world.”