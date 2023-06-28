DC fans want Robert Pattinson’s Batman & David Corenswet’s Superman to meet

After the announcement of David Corenswet as Superman, DC fans now want him to meet Robert Pattinson’s Batman.

After what feels like 100 years, James Gunn and Peter Safran have announced who will lead Superman: Legacy, and the winner was David Corenswet, which marks his first leading role in a major film.

Alongside Corenswet will be Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), who was chosen to play Superman’s love interest, Lois Lane.

Corenswet and Gunn have gone on record saying that their version of Superman will be different than Zack Synder’s, as he will be more hopeful and bright. But, since the announcement, DC fans have been outspoken about how they want Corenswet’s Superman to meet a certain caped crusader.

Fans wish Corenswet and Pattinson’s heroes could meet

In a tweet posed by YouTuber DriftyFilm, he explained how perfect it would be for Corenswet’s Superman and Robert Pattinson’s Batman to meet on screen. He considered The Batman (2022) to be “the perfect start for the DCU,” but recognized that it can’t happen, as the DCEU already had a Batman in Ben Affleck.

However, DriftyFilm wasn’t the only DC fan who was disappointed that Pattinson and Corenswet will never meet on screen. Several other fans expressed their frustration that these versions of the characters can’t interact as they’re part of two different universes: Pattinson is in Matt Reeve’s, and Corenswet’s is in Gunn’s.

As Pattinson has given one of the best versions of Batman fans have seen in years, it’s a shame that the two won’t be able to interact positively or negatively on the big screen. But either way, both men are sure to deliver stellar performances in their respective universes.

You can find out more about Superman: Legacy here and check out our other DC coverage here.