Bottoms fans are loving Clueless reference

Fans of the queer women led film Bottoms are fawning over the film’s reference to the iconic teen film Clueless.

At long last, fans finally have the chance to watch the highly anticipated queer women led comedy film Bottoms.

Starring Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri, the film centers around two teenage high school girls who set up a girls-only “fight club” to hook up with cheerleaders before graduation.

As the glowing reviews rolls for the film, one eagle-eyed fan spied a connection the film made to an iconic teen film and people seem to be loving it.

Bottoms plays homage to teen fashion icon Cher from Clueless

The cast of Bottoms features a host of fabulous women including models Kaia Gerber and Havana Rose Liu, who are making their first mainstream film debut.

Twitter user haworthes recently quote tweeted a photo collage of Liu in the film in which she can be seen wearing a similar outfit and holding the same pen as Cher Horowitz, the star of 1995’s classic teen film Clueless.

Haworthes pointed out the similarities between Liu and Cher, and mentioned that the film should receive “5 stars” for the reference.

As Bottoms is a film focused on the sapphic relationships between high school girls, people in haworthes’ comments have said that this reference is confirmation that Cher was actually queer coded in Clueless, which has never been confirmed, but is a fun theory for fans to indulge in.

Bottoms is now currently playing in select theaters. For more TV & movies content, be sure to check out our main page for all of the latest news.