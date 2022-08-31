Blonde: Ana de Armas slams NC-17 rating for Marilyn Monroe Netflix movie

Ana de Armas has criticized the NC-17 rating for Blonde, her upcoming Marilyn Monroe movie on Netflix.

Blonde isn’t a biopic. It’s a “bold reimagining” of the Hollywood starlet’s life, directed by Andrew Dominik and based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates.

The official synopsis reads: “From her volatile childhood as Norma Jeane, through her rise to stardom and romantic entanglements, Blonde blurs the lines of fact and fiction to explore the widening split between her public and private selves.”

Ahead of its September release, the film has attracted controversy: some fans took issue with De Armas’ accent; others have accused the movie of exploiting Monroe; and then there’s its age rating, with Blonde being the first Netflix movie to boast an NC-17 rating, due to “some sexual content.”

Ana de Armas criticizes Blonde NC-17 rating on Netflix

Ana De Armas, who plays Marilyn Monroe in the film, spoke about the rare age rating in an interview with L’Officiel.

“I didn’t understand why that happened. I can tell you a number of shows or movies that are way more explicit with a lot more sexual content than Blonde,” she said.

“But to tell this story it is important to show all these moments in Marilyn’s life that made her end up the way that she did. It needed to be explained. Everyone [in the cast] knew we had to go to uncomfortable places. I wasn’t the only one.”

Speaking to Empire, De Armas said the director “did not compromise, not once… he pushed back. This movie has had a long journey, not only before being made, but also after.”

According to the latter outlet, Blonde features “body-cams, a vaginal POV shot, conversations held with a fetus”, and other bizarre flourishes.

De Armas added: “It’s a film that is supposed to create controversy and discomfort, and it’s supposed to make you think about what happened – and what is still happening. It’s revolutionary, and I think it’s so brave.”

Blonde arrives on Netflix on September 26.