Andor: Mon Mothma reveals her true self in Episode 7

We’re starting to get a true sense of who Mon Mothma is – and what she’s up to – in Episode 7 of Andor, and she’s quickly turning into the show’s most interesting character.

Episode 7 of Andor – titled ‘Announcement’ – saw the Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) dealing with the fallout from Episode 6, where the title character pulled off a daring heist at an Empire garrison, stealing a fortune in payroll.

Andor’s actions anger the Empire, causing them to crackdown on the people, with plans to make them suffer. Something that upsets Mothma.

But during a heated conversation with Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgard), Mon Mothma also sees what she has to do to play her part in the rebellion, and so gets to work…

Who is the real Mon Mothma?

During their meeting, Rael tells Mothma that “revolutions are expensive” meaning they need “every credit they can get their hands on.” So he suggests she figure out a way to access her family funds.

Mothma does just that at an opulent party on Coruscant with old school friend – and banker – Tay Kolma (Ben Miles). She starts by asking if she can trust him. Then confides in him by revealing her trues self.

“What you see, what people say about me, it’s a clear picture, isn’t it? I’m a polite, sometimes indecisive Senator who spends her days fighting and failing to protect Separatist do-gooders and battle Empire overreach. An irritation, as you so harshly put it.”

“It’s a lie. The Mon Mothma people think they know, it’s a lie. It’s a projection. It’s a front. I’ve learned from Palpatine. I show you the stone in my hand, you miss the knife at your throat. As long as everyone thinks I’m an irritation, there’s a good chance they’ll miss what I’m really doing…”

Mon Mothma’s plan

Mon Mothma tells Kolma the truth – that she needs money – then explains how she’s going to get it.

“I need to access my family accounts” the Senator explains. “Until recently I was able to dip in and out of my family fortune without concern. That’s changed. I need help. I’m forming a Chandrilan charitable outreach program. I’ll ask you to be chairman. It will involve visits here, to Coruscant. It will appear to be another of my benevolent and useless irritations.”

Kolma asks what the money is for, and Mothma respond: “You’re better off not knowing.”

But we know it’s to fund the Rebel Alliance, paving the way for the events of Rogue One, and then the original Star Wars trilogy.

