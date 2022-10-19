Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

Andor Episode 7 features a brief appearance from a major Star Wars character: Colonel Wulff Yularen – but who is he, and why is he important? Let’s break it down.

So far, Andor hasn’t leaned into the nostalgia in the same way as The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. While it’s chronicling the story of a past character, Cassian Andor from Rogue One, we’ve not seen or heard many familiar names.

Given the time period, it’s sensible to expect an appearance from Darth Vader down the line. In Episode 7, Emperor Palpatine is also mentioned twice, so perhaps we’ll see him in the flesh – again – before Season 1 ends.

However, we are reintroduced to someone who’s been in Star Wars since the very beginning: Colonel Wulff Yularen, so let’s dive into his backstory.

Andor: Who is Colonel Wulff Yularen?

In Andor, Wulff Yularen serves as a high-ranking colonel in the Imperial Security Bureau, played by Malcolm Sinclair. This marks the first time he’s been seen in live-action in 45 years.

He first appeared in 1977’s Star Wars: A New Hope, played by Robert Clarke, where he was positioned as the head of the ISB’s contingent and a member of Grand Moff Tarkin’s command hierarchy aboard the Death Star.

He died in the film after Luke Skywalker successfully destroyed the Death Star, perishing with the rest of the Imperial officers on the station.

Yularen also appeared in Star Wars Rebels and The Clone Wars, voiced by Tom Kane in both animated shows.

Andor: Colonel Wulff Yularen, explained

Yularen first rose to prominence in the Galactic Republic during the Battle of Malastare Narrows, later being given an admiral’s commission in the Navy amid the Clone Wars, where he served Anakin Skywalker.

While their relationship was fraught, he served gallantly throughout the conflict and narrowly escaped the destruction of his own flagship. His performance was noted as the Republic transitioned into the Galactic Empire, but he decided to take up a position as a colonel in the Imperial Security Bureau while serving as a liaison to the Naval Intelligence Agency.

Towards the end of his career, he helped Grand Admiral Thrawn in his efforts to catch Fulcrum, a Rebel informant. He was eventually assigned to the Death Star, where he was tasked with maintaining senior officers’ loyalty to the Empire – alas, he died in a blaze of failure when Luke Skywalker destroyed the station during the Battle of Yevin.

