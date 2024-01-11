Amazon releases “sick and twisted” Saltburn mug

Amazon has revealed its official Saltburn mug via a TikTok promotional video, and fans are shocked.

Saltburn is the latest Amazon Prime Video title to hit the platform and has been a massive success. The film, starring Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan, tells the tale of Felix Catton and Oliver Quick, two college friends who spend the summer together at Felix’s family mansion. But he film itself is not as lighthearted as the plot may suggest.

During his stay, Oliver manages to manipulate the members of the family, all while indulging in his wildest fantasies. One of the most notable was the ‘bathtub’ scene, which has become infamous on the internet for it’s shock-value.

Amazon’s newest merchandise offering based on the movie seems to be taking advantage of this shock-value.

Saltburn bathtub mug goes viral on TikTok

A TikTok influencer named Cynthia Parker posted a video to show off the Saltburn merchandise she had gotten from Prime Video.

She wore a Saltburn polo and a ceramic mug, but the inside of the mug caught fans by surprise.

“Prime Video, you are sick and twisted for this,” said Parker. “SICK AND TWISTED!”

She goes on to show the bottom of the mug to the camera, revealing a bathtub drain at the bottom, the same one that can be seen in the movie where the shocking scene takes place.

“They put a bath drain in the bottom of the mug,” she continues. “This just feels wrong; it just feels wrong.”

The comments beneath the post were rightfully surprised by the reveal, with some saying how odd it would be to ‘drink milk’ from it. But fans of the film had a much different reaction.

“That is so sick,” said one user in a comment that has over 60,000 likes. “Where do I buy?”

Unfortunately for Saltburn fans, specific mug has not been made public. It appears that Parker received some PR package for the movie. However, there is no telling whether or not this mug will become available in the near future as the movie continues to gain popularity.

