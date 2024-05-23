School award ceremony goes viral after mom storms out because her child didn’t win

A mom from Atlanta had a total meltdown in front of a class assembly when her child wasn’t gifted an award, and she’s gone viral for it.

She felt snubbed as she claimed her son’s scholarly achievements weren’t recognized by the school and stood up in front of everyone to clap back at the principal.

“His report card says different,” she shouted at the teacher, while attempts were made to calm her down. The mom wasn’t having any of it though, and told them to “Pull that s**t up!”

“You’re gonna single these mother f**king kids out,” the woman accused in an increasingly irate tone.

The TikTok has since gone on to gain over 6 million views in the space of two days, setting the internet ablaze.

The parents at the ceremony looked completely stunned by the whole scene, remaining completely silent and looking on with absolute horror.

Eventually, the woman finished her rant and beckoned her son to “let’s go,” before storming out of the room.

The woman who filmed the scene, a fellow parent, wrote in the video’s caption: “She literally started out of nowhere, the principal was giving his final remarks… telling the kids to read over the summer… I do not know if he actually was supposed to get one.”

The comments underneath the video largely sympathized with the woman’s child, saying: “I can’t imagine how humiliating that must have been for that child.”

Many thought that the woman was in the wrong and overreacted, with one writing: “I took a couple of hours off of work to go to an awards ceremony where only four children got awards – and my child wasn’t one of them. I said hmmm, a wasted trip, and then probably went to smell candles at the Bath and Body Works.”

Some, however, blamed the teachers and spoke about their own experiences working in education.

“At the elementary school I worked at, every kid AT LEAST got a participation award even if the kid had awful grades and terrible behavior – we didn’t embarrass them like that,” they commented.

