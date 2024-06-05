Kindergarten student shocks parents at graduation with hilarious pregnancy declaration

A child who attended her kindergarten graduation ceremony caused hilarity after she proclaimed something totally unexpected.

A mom who goes by Des on Tiktok is going viral after she uploaded a short clip of her daughter filmed at her kindergarten’s graduation ceremony.

“Aria Albridge,” the teacher shouts at graduation as the young girl walks up to the stage ready to accept her diploma. She handed her folder to someone off stage, before proclaiming into the microphone, “I wanna be pregnant.”

This sent the crowd into a wave of laughter, with applause surrounding the auditorium. The mom who’s holding the camera slowly panned down and cut the video, clearly shocked by what just happened.

Article continues after ad

In the caption, we get an explanation for what exactly went down. The mom wrote that the children had been asked to say what they’d like to be when they grew up, and that’s why her daughter said she wanted to be pregnant.

Article continues after ad

“MY CHILD & MY CHILD ONLY,” she wrote, followed by a series of laughing emojis.

After the video was posted on the platform, people couldn’t get over the girl’s hilarious declaration, writing: “DID NOT expect that of ALL things to say.”

“The walk to the mic had me,” another wrote.

One shared their own experience of working as a teacher and asking children about their ambitions: “I remember a little girl in my class said she wanted to work at the local grocery store and have five kids just like her mama.”

Article continues after ad

Another mom went viral at an assembly, when she raged at teachers after her child failed to receive an award.