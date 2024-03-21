Popular TikToker arrested after reportedly headbutting police officer

TikToker Gabrielle Egan was arrested after she reportedly punched a waitress and headbutted a police officer in Nashville.

Popular TikToker Gabrielle Egan was arrested by local Nashville police after they were called by a restaurant to diffuse an argument between Egan and a waitress. According to the initial report, Egan caused disruptions after she reportedly bumped into a waitress while dining at Rippy’s Honky Tonk on Broadway.

After bumping into the waitress, Egan allegedly told the worker, “you need to watch out.” Following these comments, Egan is said to have hit the employee on the right side of her head, according to the arrest record. The waitress then notified the restaurant security who proceeded to call the police.

From there, the police arrived at the scene and spoke with the waitress to get a clear picture of the situation at hand. While this conversation was happening, Egan reportedly pushed another Rippy’s Honky Tonk worker and was threatening other patrons inside the restaurant.

The Tiktoker was then detained and taken by police to the nearby station. Once Egan was taken to the police station, further conflict arose when officers were trying to take her into custody.

The arrest warrant reveals that during this time, Egan lunged forward, head-butting an officer in the jaw and causing their lip to swell up.

The TikToker was then transported to booking and charged with assault causing bodily injury to a first responder. However, the waitress did not want to prosecute and no other victims spoke out against the TikToker.

Gabrielle Egan has over 4 million followers on TikTok, with each video she posts garnering over half a million views, some earning millions upon millions of views as well.