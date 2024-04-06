Police officer goes viral after tackling runaway pig terrorizing neighborhood

Footage has gone viral showcasing a police officer chasing after and tackling a runaway pig after several were spotted in the neighborhood.

The Grantsville City Police Department caught the internet’s attention after posting a video on Facebook of one of their officers chasing after a runaway pig.

Officer Cory Cooper, the man of the hour, was filmed cornering the animal before diving to the ground and grabbing it with a “defensive tackle.”

The clip quickly went viral, garnering more than 12 million views on one particular video posted to TikTok.

While some TikTok users took the opportunity to poke fun at Cooper, others praised the officer for his ability to capture the pig.

Article continues after ad

“I’m honestly impressed he could catch one lol. Those little guys are good at getting away,” one person commented. Another said, “I felt this in my soul! Trying to catch a pig when they’ve escaped is a pain. Many a bruise those days. Cop is hot though!”

Article continues after ad

According to the police department, the pig was one of several “running at large” in the neighborhood with their owner still yet to be found.

“If you are missing some hogs in the area of 700 S Quirk St. They are running at large,” a post on the department’s Facebook page read. “The city is going to try and trap them which could be done at the owner’s expense. So please, if they are yours try and collect them as soon as possible.”

Article continues after ad

As no one has come forward to claim the pigs, 2KUTV reported that the animals had been taken to a local rescue.