Fighting Game Championship players allegedly racially abused at CEO 2023

Event goers allegedly racially abused and threw water at Asian players at one of the year’s biggest fighting game tournaments, CEO 2023.

CEO 2023 is taking place in Daytona this year, with a plethora of different games being featured in its lineups and an open bracket format.

And as one of the year’s biggest fighting game tournaments goes along, competition can get quite intense. Especially for fans which are rooting for their hometown players.

However, fans can get quite rowdy especially when out-of-town players dominate a game’s bracket. Which is what may have happened at this year’s CEO, as the crowds allegedly racially abused some asian players.

In a tweet by Tekken player and streamer, Phi “PhiDX” Lam, who took part in the Tekken 7 tournament and made it to the Finals Bracket claimed so.

“Daytona citizens yelled “ching ching chong” and threw water at CBM, Ulsan, and the other Koreans,” he wrote in his tweet. “They missed, though, American aim.”

A user would eventually tag the founder and organizer of CEO, Alex Jebailey, of which he replied with a simple, “I’m aware, thank you.”

PhiDX only mentioned Jae=hyun “CBM” Kim and Lim “Ulsan” Soo-hoon as two players who were on the receiving end of the racist remarks, however other Korean players such as Kim “Kkokkoma” Mu-jong and Jeon “Jeondding” Sang-hyun may have received the remarks as well.

However, it was the Asian players who would have the last laugh, as the top placements would be dominated by the Korean and Japanese players.

Tekken mainstays like Arslan “Arslan Ash” Siddique and Joshua “Ghirlanda” Bianchi from Pakistan and Italy respectively also finished in the top seven to eighth. And PhiDX was the only American player to have a top eight finish, finishing at fifth to sixth.