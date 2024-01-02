YouTuber unveils first-ever “flying” keyboard in wild pitch to MKBHD

YouTuber Glarses unveiled the first ever “flying” keyboard in his latest video, and took it to Marques Brownlee to see what he thought.

For quite some time now, Marques ‘MKBHD’ Brownlee has held the spot as one of the most popular tech-focused creator on YouTube.

In his down time, Marques likes to participate in a professional frisbee league as a form of exercise and a way to get away from his daily tasks.

So, when Glarses set off to create the first-ever “flying” keyboard, it makes sense that he reached out to him.

Glarses creates keyboard frisbee and shares it with MKBHD

In the video on January 2, 2024, Glarses revealed that he wanted to combine something he loves with exercise as a way to get up and moving again. In doing so, he created High Intensity Interval Typing.

With the new exercise program, he needed to make a keyboard to go along with it. After a couple of different designs — including one that involved gluing a keyboard to a plastic frisbee — he created a one-of-a-kind device.

He brought it to Marques Brownlee to pitch the idea to the YouTube tech star and unveiled the frisbee keyboard in the process.

After some skepticism, two YouTubers and their teams played a bit of High Intensity Interval Typing to test out the frisbee, only for MKBHD and his crew to bring home the win.

Afterwards, Glarses gave the frisbee to Marques who wanted to see how far it would fly outside.

This is just the latest wacky keyboard design from Glarses, as he spent $15,000 to create the “biggest keyboard in the world” back in January 2023.