Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra price slashed by $400 in bargain holiday deal

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is one of the best Samsung tablets and is currently available at a massive $400 discount on Best Buy.

Discounts are raining down on all sorts of Samsung tablets. You can get the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and Galaxy Tab A8 at record-low prices right now, or go high-end with this Best Buy deal on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. This tablet is currently discounted at an incredible $400, bringing its price to the lowest we’ve ever seen.

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra packs a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 under the hood, which is the same processor as the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The tablet gets a large 120Hz OLED display — something you won’t find even on the priciest Apple iPads. Samsung sweetens the deal by throwing in a stylus for free.

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is hard to miss at this price

Samsung

Best Buy is offering a $400 discount only on the 128GB storage + 8GB RAM variant of the Samsung tablet. You can buy the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra in a sole Graphite color option.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra comes with a massive 14.6-inch screen size, making it suitable for all types of creatives. Samsung uses a top-notch AMOLED panel on the tablet, which offers a 120Hz refresh rate, QHD resolution, and HDR10+ support.

The included free stylus ensures that you can take notes on the go or unleash your creativity in design. Thanks to Samsung DeX, you can transform the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra into your portable workstation with just a tap.

The tablet also has a massive 11,200 mAh battery, which is rated to charge fully in just 82 minutes or a little over an hour. Samsung promises to deliver four years of Android updates to this tablet so you won’t be missing out on the latest features as well.

