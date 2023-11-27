Users shocked after lightning strike leaves PC user up in smoke

Users on Reddit were left shocked after a member of the PC Master Race subreddit revealed the massive damage caused by lightning striking their modem and computer.

It’s quite common for users to make sure their computer and accessories are properly plugged into a surge protector or even a battery backup in case of a lightning strike.

However, few consider doing the same for their modem, whether there are just not enough plugs available or it’s in another room entirely.

PCMR user Thejus_Parol learned the importance of making sure their modem was turned off or plugged into a surge protector during storms after a lightning strike left his setup covered in smoke.

Reddit user reveals massive destruction on after lightning strike

In a post on November 27, Thejus_patrol shared a series of pictures and a back story about the situation. You can see the burn marks on his motherboard and ethernet cable as well as his modem and the area around it.

“My PC got struck by lightning through Ethernet cable,” he said. “During the time of lightning I’ve unplugged everything except the power adapter of my modem and after sometimes I heard an explosion and the whole house was covered in smoke. And when it settled down all I could see was the burned modem and when I checked the PC , it looked like nothing happened to it.

“Then I got the power back after 2 days , and that’s when I realized the Ethernet cable really messed up my PC. Even the speaker that was connected to the PC got burnt. Thankfully , The PSU is still working , and I don’t know the status of other components yet.”

It didn’t take long for people to flood the comments with their reactions to the sheer amount of damage done by the lightning strike.

“I work in computer repairs in central London, and about ten years ago a lightning strike hit a power transformer I could see from my office Firstly, it was the brightest light I’ve ever seen, and secondly, it blew every router and ethernet port for an entire post code! Spent about a month dealing with the aftermath of that one,” one user replied.

Another said: “New fear unlocked.”

“That really sucks for you, I’m sorry! Based on that last picture, I’m just glad your house didn’t catch fire, that looks so close like it tried. Glad you’re okay, op!!,” a third user replied.

It’s safe to say that OP will be sure to put their modem onto a surge protector or an even better battery backup option once they manage to fix the damage done to the house.

For more news and other viral stories, keep it locked to Dexerto.