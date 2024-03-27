US Air Force using AI Chatbot to help with surveillance

The US Air Force has reportedly purchased an AI chatbot that is designed to help the military branch with surveillance.

Since the increased proliferation of AI in the last few years, an increasing amount of people, companies, and even the military are using the technology as a tool to help improve how they’re able to do things.

According to 404 Media, the US Air Force has reportedly purchased a surveillance-focused AI chatbot that will allow analysts to ask questions about aerial and surveillance images.

404 shared Air Force documents showing details regarding its use of AI and found a demo to showing it in use.

The website explained they were able to get ahold of the documents through the Freedom of Information Act — a law that allows US citizens access to unclassified information regarding the military.

The chatbot is called the “Edge Al Platform for Space and Unmanned Aerial Imagery Intelligence,” and is reportedly a collaboration between the Air Force and a company called Misram LLC, which also goes by the name Spectronn.

In a demo on Spectronn’s website, you can see a user viewing an aerial image of two docked ships. The tool then offers a summary of the image, providing details like how many ships and cars are in the picture, as well as a history of ships that have come in and out of the dock over the previous week.