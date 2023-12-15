Upgrade your CPU for the holidays with 47% off Ryzen 7 5700X

If you are looking for a budget CPU that still packs a punch, then this offer from Amazon with 47% off the usual price of a Ryzen 7 5700X might be just what you need.

Imagine getting all those new PC games for Christmas, and then discovering that your PC lacks the power to actually play them to a decent standard. Amazon is offering PC gamers the chance to avoid this nightmare scenario with almost half off an AMD Ryzen 7 5700X processor.

The choice of CPU in a PC build is a vital one, as it informs what motherboard, cooler, and RAM type you will need. In this case, the Ryzen 7 5700 uses the cheaper Socket AM4 platform, so PC builders working within a tight budget can save by using the cheaper DDR4 RAM and choose from a wide range of budget motherboards.

AMD

Despite the budget price, the Ryzen 7 5700X can still perform at a high level, with 8 cores and 16 threads, it can support most modern gaming applications. The processor has even been unlocked for overclocking purposes, so users can tinker to get even more power out of their CPU. Thanks to the multithreaded architecture, the Ryzen 7 5700X can also deliver for applications such as video editing, reducing rendering times for expansive projects.

It might belong to the previous generation, but its performance benchmarks still make it an attractive option, especially since Amazon is offering this CPU at 47% off the usual price. With almost half off, the Ryzen 7 5700X is an attractive option for those working on a budget to build a new PC or those with older hardware who want a bit more power from the CPU.

