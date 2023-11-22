Steam Deck owner accidentally melts it after stovetop mishap

Redditor /u/MisterColeman accidentally melted his Steam Deck, after leaving the handheld console on a stovetop.

Valve’s Steam Deck is one of the most impressive handheld devices out right now. The company has even refreshed the Steam Deck with an OLED screen and a number of upgrades, too. You can play anything from Baldur’s Gate 3 to Elden Ring on the system, making it easy to use and play wherever you might be in your home.

But, one Redditor found out that the Steam Deck isn’t quite heat-proof, after leaving it on a warm stovetop. But, by the time /u/MisterColeman realized, it was just too late, and the Steam Deck’s outer shell had already melted significantly.

Reddit: /u/MisterColeman

It could still be repaired

The damage to the Steam Deck has thankfully seemingly not impacted too much of the system’s internal construction, even though /u/MisterColeman might want to get a new battery and casing. Responding to a message, he states: “It’s actually in better shape than it looks. The case does a good job of protecting the internals. I already bought a new back plate; I figure even if Valve agrees to repair I can put it on when I get the deck back.”

But, the melted plastic might have been a bit more of a struggle to get clean, saying “Already got all the melted plastic off the stove with nail polish remover.”

It should be noted that melting plastic gives off toxic fumes, so we hope that the Redditor in question also appropriately ventilated their home after the incident. Also, remember that while using your Steam Deck, just be wary of any warm surfaces, especially stovetops.

Should the system have been left on there, and the battery get too hot, the damage could have been much more catastrophic, or even put lives in danger.