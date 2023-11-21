Save on Nitro Deck Switch controller in Black Friday deal

A company called CRKD came about earlier in 2023 to release the Nitro Deck. It quickly became one of the most popular Nintendo Switch controllers, and it’s on sale for Black Friday.

Earlier this year, Embracer Freemode launched a new peripherals company called CRKD. They quickly came out with their first device, the Nitro Deck controller for the Nintendo Switch.

Thanks to their unique designs, Hall Effect joysticks, and accessible price, the controller quickly caught on with fans.

For the first time since launch, you can save 11% on two of the Limited Edition CRKD Nitro Deck controllers at Amazon.

CRKD knocked it out of the park with the Nitro Deck & now it’s on sale for Black Friday

We were able to review the Nitro Deck shortly after its launch and absolutely fell in love. This isn’t the first controller of its kind to be released since the Nintendo Switch launch in 2017, but it’s by far one of the best.

A major reason for the communities’ love towards the Nitro Deck is the fact they’ve used Hall Effect joysticks in the controller to prevent stick drift. Instead of using normal mechanical joysticks that have wear points that inevitably cause drift, Hall Effect sticks use a magnetic force.

They also offer a better grip for those playing in handheld mode, offering long-term comfort in games like Tears of the Kingdom and Super Mario Wonder.

CRKD launched the Nitro Decks with limited-edition colorways that also come with a handy hard-shell carrying case, and it’s super nice to have as the controller size makes it hard to travel without it.

