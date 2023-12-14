Save 37% on the Apple Watch Series 8 with this festive discount at Walmart

Fancy a new Apple Watch this festive season? The Series 8 Starlight version is selling at a massive discount at Walmart.

Looking for a budget Apple Watch? We’ve found an incredible deal on the Apple Watch Series 8 Starlight Aluminum Case version. This fantastic fitness-focused wearable is available at a massive discount of 37% off of Walmart’s regular price.

This is the lowest price we’ve seen the watch selling on any platform. It’s priced at $399 at Best Buy and is unavailable on Amazon.

Selling at a retail price of less than $249, this Apple Watch Series 8 is the best deal on an Apple Watch right now.

Enhanced health and fitness tracking

While it’s not the latest model of Apple’s smartwatch, the Series 8 still offers excellent value for your hard-earned money, especially if you can grab one during sales and discounts.

It comes in two size variants – 41mm and 45mm and is an all-weather fitness wearable with IPX6-certified dust and water resistance.

Like its predecessor, the Apple Watch Series 8 has several sensors, including GPS, altimeter, blood oxygen, optical heart sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, body temperature sensor, and high-G accelerometer.

This means that you will be able to sport this iconic watch on your wrist and easily monitor your body temperature, measure blood oxygen levels, take an ECG, and even track your sleep habits.

The Apple Watch 8 offers endless options for personalization with the help of some handy and fancy watch faces. These watch faces can make the high-tech fitness tracking features look super cool and practical on your wrist.

Once this stylish watch is paired with your iPhone, you can get a ton of fitness data to help you understand your body better and help you get into a better version of yourself.

