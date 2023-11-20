Save 20% on the Sony ZV-1F Vlog in this killer early Black Friday deal

Looking for a cheap vlog camera Black Friday deal? The Sony ZV-1F Vlog is available at under $400 ahead of Black Friday.

We have fantastic news if you’re a content creator or vlogger looking to elevate your content. The highly acclaimed Sony ZV-1F vlog camera is currently available at an unbeatable discount of 20% off its regular price. This means you can save $100 on this feature-packed vlogging camera.

As the ZV-1F packs some of the best tools for creating captivating YouTube videos and vlogs into an ultra-portable body, the stock is expected to dwindle fast at this hot pre-Black Friday price.

Unleash your creativity

For a limited time, you can grab the Sony ZV-1F camera at an incredible discount of 20% off its regular price. Instead of paying $498, you’ll save $100 on this exceptional vlogging camera. You don’t want to miss this offer, especially if you’ve been eyeing this camera for your content creation journey.

This camera is packed with features tailored to meet the needs of content creators. The vari-angle LCD screen allows you to capture selfies and vlogs from different angles effortlessly. The product showcase setting ensures your subjects are perfectly focused, making it ideal for product reviews.

Equipped with a 1.0-inch Exmor RS CMOS sensor and a wide-aperture ZEISS lens, the Sony ZV-1F delivers breathtaking image quality, even in low-light conditions.

The Sony ZV-1F excels in video recording, offering 4K Ultra HD resolution at 30fps with full pixel readout and no pixel binning. It supports high-quality XAVC S codec, providing excellent clarity and dynamic range. The built-in image stabilization keeps your footage steady, even when shooting handheld, ensuring smooth and professional-looking videos.

