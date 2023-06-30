Qanba Titan review: A compact contender

The Qanba Titan arcade stick sits in the middle of the pack as a smaller form-factor arcade stick that offers premium components and full PS5 support.

When shopping around for a new arcade stick, there is now a wealth of options at your disposal. However, Qanba has finally released its lineup of PS5-compatible controllers, and we’ve had enough time with the Qanba Titan to tell you if it’s really worth the hefty price tag and if you should buy one for yourself.

The stick itself sits firmly in the middle of the pack. It’s not got as many premium trimmings as the Obsidian 2, but still retains the premium components seen on the likes of the Victrix Pro FS. But, does its interesting design result in a compelling and worthwhile arcade stick?

Article continues after ad

Key specs

Buttons: Sanwa Denshi 30mm

Lever: Sanwa Denshi Ball-top

Gate: Square

Connectivity: USB-A

Platform: PS5, PS4, PC

Features: Tournament lock function, Bat-top included, 3.5mm headphone jack

Price: $224.99

Design

The Qanba Titan houses more than a few unique characteristics in its relatively simplistic two-piece plastic shell. Most notably, the arcade stick ditches a traditional rectangular look, as seen on the likes of the Nacon Daija, and instead opts for a trapezoid shape, with chamfered edge to allow for slimmer ergonomics on the stick.

This results in an incredibly comfortable experience while using the stick itself, and gives you room along both bottom edges to rest your arms, without digging into any pesky corners.

This just feels like an ideal setup for a compact stick. But, the Titan doesn’t stop there. The lever placement is around an inch further away than other sticks like the Victrix Pro FS and Qanba Obsidian 2. While this doesn’t affect play too much, it does take a period of adjustment if you are used to something closer. But, it all clicks when you bear in mind the shape of the stick itself.

Article continues after ad

You also get an array of platform-related buttons at the top, which makes it easy to use in training mode, or when switching platforms. On the rear, you also get a non-slip pad that’s suitable for use on your desk.

It ends up being one of the most comfortable sticks we’ve used, but that’s not to say that it’s perfect. The relatively cheap-feeling construction of the case itself cracks open in two, held together by several screws. There, you’ll find two metal plates, including one where the buttons reside. This does not allow for screw-in buttons to be placed in there, so you’re limited to snap-in only. Also, the relatively slim form factor means that those hoping to put a bigger lever in there will be left disappointed.

Article continues after ad

The big cable problem

Sadly, the biggest caveat with the Qanba Titan lies in its cable placement, which is on the left-hand side of the stick itself, and is tucked into a compartment beneath. The simple act of tucking in this non-detachable cable can cause some level of strain. For a product that costs this much, much like the Qanba Obsidian 2, this is a very lackluster implementation and feels like a design afterthought.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Luckily, if you are brave enough to open your stick up, replacing the cable itself seems like a pretty simple job. But, it should be detachable in the first place, and the sooner that stick manufacturers ditch attached cables, the better.

Article continues after ad

Gaming performance

The Qanba Titan is a dream to use in-game, and we found very little issue with it when playing Street Fighter 6 for extended ranked sessions. The matte black plastic finish was a nice welcome from the acrylic plexiglass surfaces, which just don’t feel quite as nice. Access to all of your buttons on the top panel, and native touchpad support on PS5 allowed us to roam the Battle Hub freely before pummeling foes with the totally, definitely not predictable wake-up OD Dragon Punch in heated matches.

What we’re saying is that you’re not going to be missing any inputs and that its size makes it a shoo-in for use at your locals, or while playing in tournaments. We recently spoke to Justin Wong, who had taken a shine to the Qanba Titan in tournaments, like his recent appearance at CEO.

Article continues after ad

It never let us down, and the non-slip pad at the bottom of the case itself makes it comfortable to use on your desk, or your lap with ease.

Should you buy it?

Commanding a price that’s near enough to the original Qanba Obsidian, the Titan comparatively feels overpriced. Sure, it’s officially licensed to work on the PS5, but at over $200, You would hope for more premium construction, easier customization options, and that all-important detachable cable.

The Verdict: 3/5

The Qanba Titan is simply too stripped back for the price that it commands, you get the quality where it counts in the selection of arcade parts, and it will be good enough for tournament play. But, asking for around the same price as the original Qanba Obsidian for it just plain stings. For just $75 more, you may as well get the Obsidian 2.

Article continues after ad

There are a wealth of things that we love about the stick too, such as its shape and ergonomics. Hopefully later down the line Qanba chooses to revisit the Titan with a revision, and a price cut.