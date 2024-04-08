New gaming handheld lets you “earn” crypto while you play

OrdzGames has announced BitBoy, a Game Boy-like device that lets players earn Bitcoin while they play.

The original Nintendo Game Boy is still inspiring retro-gaming handhelds today. In the 35 years since the classic handheld was released, devices like Analogue Pocket and the Miyoo Mini+ still pay homage to the now-classic form factor.

The BitBoy is the latest in a sea of handhelds inspired by the classic Game Boy shape. Yet, unlike other retro devices out there, the BitBoy isn’t intended to play the Game Boy games of your childhood. Instead, the Game Boy-like device is designed for crypto fans.

Originally debuted at this year’s Web3 Gaming Expo held in Hong Kong, with the BitBoy, players can earn Bitcoin while they play Bitcoin-based games.

Developed by OrdzGames, the handheld is set to play titles from the developer’s “trustless, non-custodial” game platform.

The handheld has an orange, translucent plastic appearance, reminiscent of its Nintendo inspiration. However, unlike the original Game Boy, the BitBoy features a RockChip RK3566 processor, a 3.45-inch 64×480 display, and 32GB of internal memory. According to Decrypt, the handheld is set to be priced at $500, with pre-orders available sometime this month.

While the BitBoy is predominantly for Crypto enthusiasts, OrdzGames shared with the team at Decrypt that it can also run emulators, and is “powerful enough to run games from the original Sony PlayStation.”

The RK3566 chip is featured in several other gaming handhelds, such as the Anbernic RG353P, which costs just $119. So, that crypto functionality is coming at a significant premium.

Those interested in getting a BitBoy to call their own can also get a digital version of the handheld. While retro gaming fans may prefer something more physically tangible, a digital version of the BitBoy will be available to buyers through the Bitcoin blockchain.