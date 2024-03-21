Maker transforms Apple Watch into iconic 90s accessory

One modder has created the ultimate Apple Watch accessory by designing and building their own adorable Tamagotchi Apple Watch case.

Since the Apple Watch was first conceptualized, there’s been no shortage of accessories to match the Apple wearable. While the Apple Watch has heaps of wrist straps in every color combination you can imagine, there aren’t many ways to change its overall look.

TikToker lucythemaker has taken the problem into their own hands by creating the ultimate adorable Apple Watch accessory. The maker designed, and printed their own Tamagotchi case for their Apple Watch, making their smartwatch look straight out of the 90s.

Article continues after ad

The Apple Watch has never looked better

In a short TikTok video, lucythemaker explained how she created the Tamagotchi-inspired case. She first modeled it in Blender, then 3D-printed parts glued together in the final project. Alongside the case, she also 3D-printed green and pink matching chains, to complete the nostalgic look.

The finished project, shown off in all its 90s-themed glory, went down a treat on Tiktok, where many commenting on their desire to own the adorable case for themselves.

Article continues after ad

Tiktok use samtodd said: “I’ll pay you 1 million dollars for this.”

Meanwhile, fellow Tiktok user b3nadryl stated, “I would literally buy an Apple Watch just for this.”

Article continues after ad

If you want to give your Apple Watch a Tamagotchi makeover, lucythemaker has made the STL files available through her Patreon profile. The virtual pet step-tracking game, Habbie, shown off in the video, also designed by Lucy, is available on the Apple app store.