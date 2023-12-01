M2 MacBook Air with the good SSD is $220 off at Best Buy

Best Buy is offering a sweet $220 discount on the M2 MacBook Air with a 512GB SSD, making it a deal hard to miss.

Discounts rained down on MacBooks last week, but don’t worry if you missed out. Best Buy has you covered with a killer $220 discount on the M2 MacBook Air. Mind you, this is the 512GB SSD trim on sale not the slow 256GB SSD version. This marks the record low price for the laptop; it didn’t get any cheaper even on Black Friday.

The thin and light M2 chip can handle even the most demanding tasks and is easy to carry. The standard M2 chip isn’t far behind the new M3. The M2 MacBook Air deal is part of Best Buy’s 3-day sale, so you might want to hurry up before the stock runs out.

M2 MacBook Air is still a beast

Best Buy is selling the 14-inch version of the MacBook Air with a $220 discount. You get the laptop with a 512GB SSD, which has proven to offer better performance than the 256GB version. The 15-inch model is also on sale but with a $200 discount.

M2 MacBook Air is not only one of the best laptops for college students but also for working professionals. With its powerful M2 chip, it can easily perform tasks like video editing and programming. It might also fare well while gaming.

The laptop brings a sleek and modern design, with MagSafe charging and a six-speaker sound system. It is equipped with two USB-C/Thunderbolt ports and offers an impressive 18-hour battery life.

Weighing just over three pounds, it stands out as one of the lightest laptops in its category. The Liquid Retina display on the device also makes viewing content fun. You won’t easily find a better laptop at this price, so it’s better to make it yours while you can.

