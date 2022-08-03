Logitech Zone Vibe 125 headset review: Affordable and won’t trouble gaming giants

Logitech’s subtle Zone Vibe 125 offers a professional-looking headset that’s dependable, if unspectacular.

Gaming tech may be traditionally adorned with RGB lighting and all kinds of bizarre buzzwords, but there’s something to be said for the stripped-back approach that the Logitech Zone Vibe 125.

Coming from the manufacturer of the excellent Logitech G Pro X wireless headset, it’s perhaps not surprising that the Zone Vibe 125 is a little more conservative in its appeal. That makes it a headset you could realistically wear in the office, and while there are some sizing foibles, it’s likely to be very popular at this price range.

Key Specs

Connectivity: 2.4GHz wireless connection, Bluetooth, detachable microphone

Dynamic drivers: 40mm

Compatibility: Wireless: PC via USB Bluetooth: Mobile/PC

Features: Flip-to-mute mic,

Price: $125 / £119

Where to buy: Amazon

What’s in the box: Logitech Zone Vibe 125, USB-A to USB-C cable, wireless receiver, USB-A to USB-C adapter, cloth carry bag

Setup and design

When I spoke to Logitech, I was told that the Zone Vibe 125 was a “stealth gaming headset”, and while it lacks visual flair, it certainly looks professional.

The fabric used on the earcups is also found on the headband, and it feels akin to an Amazon smart speaker to the touch — it’s soft and impressively lightweight. In fact, the entire construction weighs just 0.185.

If you’ve got a sizeable melon like me, though, there’s no danger of forgetting you’re wearing it. That’s because while the headband is flexible enough to fit my head in without feeling like a vice, the earcups can feel a tad on the small side. There’s also nothing covering the plastic innards of each, either. That means you can feel closer to your music or game audio, sure, but can also make things a little less comfortable after a few hours.

Dexerto The earcups are small, and there’s no fabric over the speakers.

Thankfully, the rest of the design is excellent, if a little utilitarian. The earcups slide up and down without any ratcheting system, and it feels immensely satisfying to do so. The mic is on the left earcup and flips out of the way while muting itself.

Also on the left cup is a power switch, USB-C charging port, volume rocker, and call button, while the right side offers just a play/pause button.

Setup is simple, though, with the ability to connect via Bluetooth or the included USB-A receiver. MacBook owners, don’t panic — Logitech has also included a USB-A to USB-C adapter, as well as the charging cable.

The small, fabric carry bag is a nice touch, and while it’s unlikely to offer the Logitech Zone Vibe 125 any real protection, it at least helps you keep the dongle, cable, and adapter with the headset when out and about.

Sound quality

Given how lightweight the headset is, I wasn’t expecting big things from the 40mm drivers here, but I’m a big enough man to admit when I’m wrong: While built for voice calls and endless meetings, there’s an awful lot of power here, too.

Playing my bass-heavy workout playlist while sitting at my desk was solid, but after switching to Valorant the sound stage is clear enough to pick up footsteps and directional audio cues without any concerns (other than my own lack of skill).

In fact, the only issue I have with the Logitech Zone Vibe 125’s audio quality is that it’s a little too keen to share it with the rest of the room — those small cups make bleed an issue at anything above a medium volume. That’s not an issue if you’re at home, but if you are in an office and have a larger head/ears, then you may have to be ready to share your love of KD/A with your team.

Microphone quality

The mic on the Zone Vibe 125 is small but mighty, it feels just as capable as others in the company’s gaming headset lineup, and does a great job of removing background noise like a running fan.

My voice was clear in meetings with colleagues, and while chatting on Discord mid-game alike. After a full day of chatting the headset was ready to keep going: Logitech says the headset will hit 18 hours of talk time on a full charge, and that fell in line with my testing while barking commands at teammates in Apex Legends (and being told how wrong I was when it all went downhill).

Better yet, five minutes of charging will grant an extra hour of battery life, while Logitech’s Logi Tune desktop can help you customize the mic settings to your exact requirements.

Should you buy it?

The Logitech Zone Vibe 125 offers a solid headset for work, play, and everything in between, and while its design doesn’t wow, it’s more than dependable enough to get you through a working day or a gaming marathon.

7/10

The Logitech Zone Vibe 125 is available now from Amazon.