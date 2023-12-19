iPhone 12 recovered after 3 months dip in California river & it still works

A diver cleaning a river in California found an iPhone 12 all covered in algae. The iPhone had been in there for about 3 months, and surprisingly, it still works.

The iPhone 12 comes with an IP68 rating and Apple says it can last 30 minutes in 6-meter deep water. But the one iPhone unit seems to be breaking the rules of physics as it managed to remain functional even after being submerged in water for over 3 months.

As reported by AppleInsider, a diver found an iPhone 12 deep inside a river in North California, and is claimed to be still in working condition. A video on the phone indicates that it was accidentally dropped into the river three months ago.

iPhone 12 proves it’s half amphibian

Lee, the diver who discovered the mobile treasure, says he was cleaning the Stanislaus River for chinook salmon on November 10 when he found the iPhone 12 coated with algae. They cleaned the iPhone and left it to dry.

When Lee attempted to power it on by connecting it to a charger on November 16, the iPhone was still working. As the iPhone lacked a passcode or face unlock setup, Lee was able to unlock it and see its stored data.

AppleInsider reports:

“The device apparently didn’t have a passcode, as Lee could unlock it and view information like recent photos and contacts.

“The most recent item in the Photos app was a video captured on the river on September 4, suggesting it had been submerged there for three months.”

Lee says they haven’t been able to get in touch with the owner of the iPhone but plans to reach out to the contacts.

While it’s interesting to see the iPhone 12 could last this long inside water, we suggest you be careful when using your phone near any water body. Not all units are blessed by the water gods.