New Intel 13th Gen CPUs could deliver staggering 64% uplift in performance

According to recently leaked benchmarks, leaked Intel 13th Gen CPUs could showcase a huge jump in performance over Intel’s 12th gen products.

Intel’s 13th gen CPUs are proven to be pretty powerful. But, Team Blue is not quite done yet with its new lineup of CPUs. According to recently leaked benchmarks, the non-K variants of the Intel 13th gen lineup will provide a jump in performance compared to its previous generation counterparts.

Intel’s 13th gen CPUs have been widely praised for their performance and price, relative to AMD’s expensive Zen 4-based offerings currently.

Intel 13th gen CPUs leaked benchmarks

The CPUs benchmarked were the i9-13900, i7-13700, i5-13600, i5-13500, and i5-15400. The CPUs were benchmarked using Cinebench R23 single-core and multi-core, with direct comparisons to previous-generation CPUs, too.

Cinebench R23 (Single core) 13th gen score 12th gen score Percentage difference 13900 & 12900 2191 1986 +10% 13700 & 12700 2027 1901 +6% 13600 & 12600 1866 1808 +3% 13400 & 12400 1798 1698 +6%

Cinebench R23 (Multi core) 13th gen score 12th gen score Percentage difference 13900 & 12900 38496 25001 +53% 13700 & 12700 29327 21896 +34% 13600 & 12600 21134 12861 +64% 13400 & 12400 16288 12638 +28%

From the results based on the leak, the biggest leap in performance that we can see is in the multicore performance of mid-range and high-end CPUs. Those looking for a great gaming CPU might want to pick up a 13600, when it finally releases. We even use the unlocked variant of this CPU in our fastest esports gaming PC build, as it’s an absolute powerhouse.

There are fewer gains on single-core performance, however. But since gaming workloads in modern titles usually use more than one core, you should be able to observe a noticeable difference in gaming, too.

The benchmarks were collated using the same board and memory, allowing for a reportedly genuine apples-to-apples comparison, too.

When are new Intel CPUs coming out?

New Intel 13th gen CPUs are due to release in early 2023. We expect that they will be announced at CES 2023. This is not going to be the last form Intel’s 13th gen CPUs, as we also expect that they will announce “F” variants of these CPUs that do not have integrated graphics, for a bit of extra value.