Insignia’s 4K Fire TV is already 33% off before Black Friday

Insigina has already discounted their 50-inch 4K Fire TV on Amazon ahead of Black Friday sales, bringing it down to just $200.

Over the last handful of years, televisions have become increasingly cheaper compared to how they were even just five years ago.

Even smart TVs with higher resolution are falling to record lows, like Insignia’s 50-inch 4k Fire TV on Amazon.

Marked down with a massive 33% discount, the 4K Fire TV is down to just $200 on Amazon — making it one of the best TV deals for those on a budget.

Should you buy a Fire TV or Roku TV?

One major selling point of Insignia’s TV deal is that it comes with Amazon’s Fire TV software built in. This will give you access to a plethora of apps for your favorite streaming sites.

However, there are also Roku TVs available that have their software built in which many people prefer.

The Insignia Fire TV offers Alexa voice control, which likely has more available options than the equivalent voice control on Roku TVs.

When it comes to deciding between the two, it just boils down to which one you’re more familiar with. They both have fairly similar user interfaces and on-device stores to download more apps.

Both will offer plenty of ways to connect things to your TV, and the Insignia Fire TV offers three HDMI ports despite its extremely low price.

