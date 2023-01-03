Images emerge of Samsung Display’s new sliding and folding phone

Dexerto's Hardware and Deals writer. A lover of bad games and beige PCs, he has found himself writing about these things for over a decade. You can get in touch with him over email: joel.loynds@dexerto.com.

Hot off the heels of January 2nd’s news about private showings of a new folding and sliding concept display, Samsung has shared images of the new Flex Hybrid.

CES 2023 is the place for concepts, and it’s the place for dreams. Well, don’t let your dreams be dreams, as the latest innovations from Samsung now have images. One person is even holding it up.

The latest display out of Samsung is set to be a folding and sliding device. It’s called the Flex Hybrid and the leaked screen sizes from a previous report appear to be just a tad off. This version can go from a folded-out 10.5-inch display to a 12.4-inch display. The aspect ratio also changes from 4:3 to 16:10.

Alongside these devices, Samsung plans to show off the Flex Duet and Flex Solo, which aren’t foldable like the Flex Hybrid. These can expand either both ways or just one way, as the names suggest.

The Duet will be able to reach up to 17.3 inches from an already large 13 or 14. In the image released by Samsung Display, the device seems to be hosting a demo of a game, as well as being quite slender despite the many components inside.

Samsung and Intel – who just announced new laptop chips – will be implementing these into laptops and similar devices in the future.

Samsung’s devices are still in their conceptual stages, and much like the Flex screens shown last year, they might never see the light of day. However, that’s not to say they won’t ever release.

After a few false starts with the Fold series of phones, Samsung is presumably a bit on the wary side of launching a mechanical device that could easily break if used by the regular consumer.

You can catch all the news from CES by heading to our dedicated page for the show, which includes the latest from Nvidia, as well as a host of others.