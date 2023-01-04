HyperX announces Clutch Gladiate wired Xbox controller

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at Dylan.Horetski@Dexerto.com

The HyperX Clutch Gladiate wired Xbox controller was just revealed, bringing a second controller to the company’s iconic lineup.

CES 2023 is underway, and tech companies around the world are revealing what they have in store for the upcoming year.

HyperX is among the companies debuting new products this year for both PC and console players alike.

They’ve just announced the Clutch Gladiate wired Xbox controller, bringing a second controller to their iconic lineup of peripherals.

HyperX announces new Clutch Gladiate Xbox controller

Over the last year, HyperX has continued to innovate and upgrade some of its most iconic products, like the Procast and Duocast microphones.

The Clutch Gladiate Xbox controller is their latest step in growing their line of peripherals. The controller is designed for the Xbox Series S, Series X, and Xbox One consoles but will also give players the ability to use it on PC.

Featuring dual trigger locks, remappable rear buttons, and textured grips the Clutch Gladiate will be perfect for fast pace FPS games like Warzone 2 and Apex Legends.

The gamepad is fitted with a 3.5mm headphone jack to accommodate wired headsets as well, including the Cloud Alpha or Cloud 2’s from HyperX.

HyperX’s new Xbox controller isn’t wireless like most popular gamepads in recent years but does come with a USB C to USB A braided cable that’s nearly 10 feet long to give fans plenty of room to move around.

It’s set to launch in March 2023 for $34.99 and will be available at your favorite retailer when it becomes available.