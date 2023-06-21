Discord just ramped up monetization again with new subscription tiers

Discord just added more monetization options with new subscription tiers for server owners, some that even specific server members can pay for.

Making money from a Discord server may seem like a faraway dream for many, but it became reality in December 2022 when Discord added Server Subscriptions for owners to monetize their communities.

And Discord is looking to ramp up its monetization revenue streams once again with the new addition of subscription tiers for server subscriptions.

The new tiers essentially function the way Patreon tiers function, in that certain tiers allow users to access certain emotes, channels, and more depending on the tier they get.

The new server tier subscriptions will be enabled across all Community servers, and it’s up to the server owners as to what each tier will offer.

This is in stark contrast to the old server subscription model where there was only one type of subscription, a tier which may not have been the best option for certain users in a community.

In the announcement post, Discord provided templates for what each tier could give to subscribers, such as exclusive emotes, custom perks, subscriber-only channels, roles, and more.

And with the launch means content from a specific channel in a server would be automatically blurred out for users without the subscription tiers which allows access to it.

In Discords “Server Subscription Spotlight”, they featured a Valorant content creator and coach, Woohoojin, who sold coaching sessions with his subscription tiers.

Included in the announcement is a teaser for a future update of a Server Shop, where a server owner can set up a shop specifically for the server. And no doubt Discord will have a healthy percentage of each subscription and shop purchase sold.