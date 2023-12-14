Cat owner has genius solution to ‘cat-proof’ PC with simple mod

One cat owner had a problem with his cat turning off his PC, so he got creative to engineer a solution to keep both cat and human happy.

Cats are probably the internet’s favorite animal. Cat owners love their little four-legged babies, but it’s hard to deny that sometimes their antics can be a nuisance, as one Reddit user called Quinterback discovered. Luckily, Quinterback was equipped with the engineering tools and expertise needed to resolve the problem in a way that was satisfactory for both sides.

Quinterbeck is the owner of a sphinx cat named Newton. Cats like warm places, and this is especially true of hairless breeds like the Sphinx cat, so Newton had developed a habit of sleeping on top of the PC case to counteract the winter cold. This created two problems – the first being that Newton would block the top vent, which could potentially cause overheating problems with the PC. The second problem was that Newton would sometimes carelessly hit the top-mounted power button when wiggling around to find the comfiest sleeping position, shutting off the PC.

An ingenious cat-proofing solution

However, Quinterback had access to AutoCAD software and a laser cutting table, as well as some 10mm steel that he used to create a solution. Using CAD software, he designed a ramp-like structure that could be laser cut out of the steel. This plate has a multitude of small holes cut into it to allow the air to flow freely from the vent whilst keeping the power button safe from wayward paws. The plate even had a tribute to the cat on it, since it was labeled as ‘Newton Proof’.

The ramp plate was then installed on top of the PC case, where Newton could cheerfully lay on it and enjoy the warmth from the exhaust vent, but not cause any issues with the PC. Quinterback commented that he was planning to create an entire ‘battle station’ PC rig using the same tools and branded with his beloved cat’s name.