Bizarre AI app stirs controversy as it lets you text ‘Jesus and Satan’

An AI app called Text With Jesus has been released, which has since gone viral as the internet reacts to the controversial mobile app.

Artificial intelligence has brought along a wide range of weird and wonderful creations since its sudden growth in popularity, with some proving more useful than others as the technology develops.

The AI app Text With Jesus was launched in July by Catloaf Sofware, which according to developers is for: “’devoted Christians seeking a deeper connection with the Bible’s most iconic figures.”

Using the use of ChatGPT’s AI technology, users are reportedly able to interact with chatbots that represent biblical characters to provide an instant messaging service that uses bible studies to reference from.

Most notable figures include Jesus, Mary, Joseph, and even more shockingly the devil himself, Satan.

Text With Jesus app prompts split reaction

After the AI application was released to the public, the bizarre service has since gone viral.

Thousands of people have downloaded the app to their phones, whereby due to its sensitive religious theme, has also naturally divided opinion.

Most of the reviews for the app are positive, with a 4.2 score out of a possible 5, overall rating according to Apple.

One review says: “I know I’m not actually texting Jesus or Mary or anyone like that but if I were, I think this would be how it would feel.”

Others, strongly opposed the app, with one person on X/Twitter labeling it: “Blasphemy.”

“This is complete TRASH. Go read your Bible, people!” Another user said.

Some were even just disappointed they couldn’t speak to the devil without paying.

The standard version of the service is free from the Apple app store, however, users can choose to pay $2.99 dollars a month to also speak to Satan.

The standard version of the service is free from the Apple app store, however, users can choose to pay $2.99 dollars a month to also speak to Satan.