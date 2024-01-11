Best Buy seemingly leaks new PS5 DualSense controller with improved battery life

Is an upgraded version of the DualSense controller on the way for PS5 owners? While nothing is yet confirmed, it certainly appears to be in the cards as Best Buy may have just leaked a new model.

Since the PS5 hit store shelves at the tail end of 2020, gamers have been singing the praises of the accompanying DualSense controller. With its innovative haptic feedback and adaptive triggers allowing for greater levels of immersion, the PS5’s controller serves as a big step up from the PS4’s DualShock.

However, not every aspect of the new iteration has gone down swimmingly. Battery life has often been a contentious point with the DualSense. While advertised to provide more than six hours of play in a single charge, that isn’t always the case, with one lengthy session typically draining its battery.

Perhaps looking to alleviate this issue after years of complaints online, a new version of the DualSense may be on its way to retailers in the near future. At least, that’s according to an early leak from Best Buy in Canada.

As first spotted on Twitter by Canadian deal hunter ‘Lbabinz,’ a store listing is now live online for a ‘V2’ of the PS5’s DualSense controller.

While it looks all but identical on the surface, with all the same features players have grown accustomed to over the years, there are a handful of key changes in the box. Most importantly, the listing highlights an “exceptional 12-hour battery life.”

A noticeable bump from the current DualSense capabilities, the V2 appears to be built with “long gaming sessions” in mind.

Not only that, however, but, also according to the listing on Best Buy, the V2 controller is bundled with a DualSense charging station. Rather than having to buy another accessory to keep your controllers juiced up, this new version will seemingly have one in the box.

Though it’s worth bearing in mind this new listing does nothing to address concerns around stick drift issues thousands have encountered with the original DualSense.

Dexerto The seemingly inevitable DualSense V2 comes hot on the heels of the oft-overlooked DualSense Edge.

For the time being, it’s obviously worth taking this information with a grain of salt, as nothing has yet been confirmed by Sony. Though just why Best Buy would have prepared a store listing with incorrect information is anyone’s guess.

We’re sure to hear plenty in the coming days should this be made official, so we’ll update you here with all the latest on the seemingly inevitable DualSense V2.