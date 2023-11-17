Beats Studio3 headphones are at historical low in Walmart’s Black Friday sale

Set your alarm clocks and mark your calendars. The Beat Studio3 will sell for its lowest price at Walmart on November 22.

Get ready to elevate your audio experience with an unbeatable Black Friday deal on the renowned Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones. Walmart is dropping an epic Black Friday bargain on Beats Studio3 wireless headphones.

Initially $349, the price will be slashed to just $99 on November 22, making this blockbuster $250 discount crush the Studio3’s previous low price record.

Walmart+ members get the first crack at 12 pm ET on the sale day before everyone else at 3 pm ET. So, if you’ve not signed up for Walmart+ membership, sign up now and unlock these deals way before others.

Wireless convenience and long battery life

The Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones are synonymous with exceptional sound quality and immersive listening experiences. Powered by the Apple W1 Headphone Chip, these headphones deliver crisp, balanced audio across the entire frequency range.

Their active noise cancellation technology blocks out external disturbances, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in your favorite music, podcasts, or movies. Experience every beat, melody, and lyric with stunning clarity and depth as in the recording studio.

These headphones seamlessly connect to your devices via Bluetooth, providing hassle-free pairing and uninterrupted audio streaming.

With a long-lasting battery life of up to 40 hours without active noise cancellation and 22 hours without ANC, you can enjoy extended listening sessions without worrying about recharging. Additionally, the Fast Fuel feature gives you three hours of playback with just a 10-minute charge, ensuring you never miss a beat.

Set those reminders and sign up for Walmart+ to elevate your listening experience and immerse yourself in the world of premium audio with Beats Studio3. Remember, these cans might sell out faster than you think.

